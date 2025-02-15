Mystery Deepens: Missing Sambhal Resident Found in Lahore Jail

In a startling development, law enforcement confirmed on Saturday that Mohammad Usman, a resident of Sambhal, has been detained in Pakistan's Lahore Central Jail since a disappearance in 2012.

Police officials revealed Usman's location after inquiries from India's Union home ministry prompted an investigation, with media reports implicating his detention in Lahore.

Efforts to contact Usman's family uncovered his previous disappearance in 2000. Authorities are in the process of verifying his identity based on documentation received from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)