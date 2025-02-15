Mystery Deepens: Missing Sambhal Resident Found in Lahore Jail
Mohammad Usman, missing since 2012 from Sambhal, has been found imprisoned in Lahore Central Jail, Pakistan. Authorities are verifying his identity following reports indicating his detention. His family had reported him missing previously as well. The district police have informed higher authorities after receiving pertinent details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, law enforcement confirmed on Saturday that Mohammad Usman, a resident of Sambhal, has been detained in Pakistan's Lahore Central Jail since a disappearance in 2012.
Police officials revealed Usman's location after inquiries from India's Union home ministry prompted an investigation, with media reports implicating his detention in Lahore.
Efforts to contact Usman's family uncovered his previous disappearance in 2000. Authorities are in the process of verifying his identity based on documentation received from Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poliovirus Reemerges in Pakistan's Environmental Samples, Spurring Urgency for Vaccination
Breaking Barriers: Hina Munawar Joins Pakistan Men's Cricket Team as First Female Manager
Pakistani Forces Eliminate 43 Terrorists in Major Operations
Balochistan Clashes: Pakistan COAS Reinforces Commitment Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan's January 2025: Surge in Terror and Counterattacks