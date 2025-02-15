Unauthorized Madrassa Construction Halted in Bhadohi District

In a recent development in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police intervened to halt the construction of a madrassa after complaints emerged about the lack of required permissions. This incident has drawn attention to compliance and regulatory issues within local construction practices.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the construction was taking place on property owned by Aasiya in Jodhapur village, within the Suryava police station jurisdiction. A villager, Shriram Yadav, raised concerns on February 13, reporting the illegal nature of the construction, suspected of being a mosque.

An investigation confirmed that proper authorization was not obtained for the project. Consequently, the construction has been paused, pending further action from the District Magistrate. Furthermore, Suryava police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Gupta has been reassigned due to negligence.

