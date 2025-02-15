Left Menu

Gujarat Court Orders Case for Unlawful Village Demolition

A Gujarat court has initiated a criminal case against former taluka development officers and others for illegally demolishing a bathroom and toilet in Mehsana district. The accused allegedly demolished the structures on claims of them being on panchayat land, despite a pending High Court case.

Updated: 15-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gujarat has initiated a criminal inquiry against a former taluka development officer, an ex-sarpanch, and two others for allegedly demolishing a man's toilet and bathroom illegally. This order pertains to an incident in Mehsana district.

The judicial magistrate at Chanasma, Umarkhan Pathan, found enough grounds to proceed with criminal charges, prompted by a complaint from Babubhai Chaudhary. He alleged that the demolition took place in February 2023 without notice, causing financial loss and constituting misuse of power.

The court highlighted misuse of authority by the accused, noting that the demolition proceeded despite a pending case at the Gujarat High Court. The charges include misuse of power by a public servant, criminal trespass, and property damage. Testimonies and documentary evidence were crucial in the court's decision.

