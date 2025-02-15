Left Menu

Shattered Dreams: The Plight of Deported Indian Migrants

Families of Indian migrants deported from the US express shock and concern over the abrupt return of their loved ones. Many had invested significant financial resources and hopes in securing a better future abroad. Allegations against travel agents highlight the risks and challenges faced by these families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:34 IST
Shattered Dreams: The Plight of Deported Indian Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent deportation of a second group of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has left their families in shock and disbelief. For many, the journey had been financed by pledging farmland and cattle, in the hope of a brighter future overseas.

The plane carrying 119 deportees, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, arrived in Amritsar on Saturday. The deportation is part of the US's crackdown on illegal migration, vastly impacting families who had invested large sums to send their loved ones abroad.

Families allege deceit by travel agents who misled them about the legality and safety of these migration routes. As dreams of a better life turn into despair, affected families are calling for stricter actions against fraudulent agents and efforts from the government to help them recover their losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025