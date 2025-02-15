Shattered Dreams: The Plight of Deported Indian Migrants

The recent deportation of a second group of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has left their families in shock and disbelief. For many, the journey had been financed by pledging farmland and cattle, in the hope of a brighter future overseas.

The plane carrying 119 deportees, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, arrived in Amritsar on Saturday. The deportation is part of the US's crackdown on illegal migration, vastly impacting families who had invested large sums to send their loved ones abroad.

Families allege deceit by travel agents who misled them about the legality and safety of these migration routes. As dreams of a better life turn into despair, affected families are calling for stricter actions against fraudulent agents and efforts from the government to help them recover their losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)