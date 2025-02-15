Tragedy in Munich: Fatal Car Attack at Trade Union Rally
A car attack in Munich, Germany led to the deaths of a woman and her daughter, injuring 39 others. The incident occurred during a trade union demonstration and has been labeled a religiously motivated attack, impacting security discussions ahead of Germany's federal election and the Munich Security Conference.
A tragic car incident in Munich claimed the lives of a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter, German police confirmed on Saturday. The fatalities resulted from injuries sustained during a vehicular assault on a crowd on Thursday.
Prosecutors reported that 39 individuals were injured, with some in critical condition, when the car rammed into activists protesting for higher wages. Authorities identified the perpetrator as an Afghan national and have classified the act as religiously motivated.
These developments have reignited security concerns amid the ongoing campaign for Germany's federal election on February 23. The attack also preceded the annual Munich Security Conference, drawing attention to pressing security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
