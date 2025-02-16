Left Menu

Elon Musk's DOGE Team Shakes Up Federal IT Sector

Elon Musk's DOGE team has issued termination notices to over twelve staff members at the U.S. Digital Services Office. This move aligns with Trump's ambition to streamline the federal government by identifying spending reductions, as reported by Bloomberg News citing insiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:12 IST
Elon Musk's DOGE Team Shakes Up Federal IT Sector

Elon Musk's DOGE team has reportedly issued termination notices to over a dozen employees at the U.S. Digital Services Office, according to Bloomberg News.

This move comes amid efforts to identify spending cuts within federal agencies, aligning with Donald Trump's vision to restructure and streamline the government.

Sourced from individuals familiar with the situation, the news highlights ongoing changes in the federal IT landscape as led by Musk's DOGE team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025