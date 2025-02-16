Elon Musk's DOGE Team Shakes Up Federal IT Sector
Elon Musk's DOGE team has issued termination notices to over twelve staff members at the U.S. Digital Services Office. This move aligns with Trump's ambition to streamline the federal government by identifying spending reductions, as reported by Bloomberg News citing insiders.
Elon Musk's DOGE team has reportedly issued termination notices to over a dozen employees at the U.S. Digital Services Office, according to Bloomberg News.
This move comes amid efforts to identify spending cuts within federal agencies, aligning with Donald Trump's vision to restructure and streamline the government.
Sourced from individuals familiar with the situation, the news highlights ongoing changes in the federal IT landscape as led by Musk's DOGE team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
