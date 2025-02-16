Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov and Rubio in Conversation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call initiated by the U.S., as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry through Interfax news agency reports. This diplomatic interaction underscores ongoing communication efforts between the two nations amid international developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to reports from Russian news outlets.
The call, initiated by the United States, was confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry through the Interfax news agency.
This interaction highlights continued diplomatic communication between the two countries amidst evolving geopolitical scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement