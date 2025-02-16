Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov and Rubio in Conversation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call initiated by the U.S., as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry through Interfax news agency reports. This diplomatic interaction underscores ongoing communication efforts between the two nations amid international developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:25 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Lavrov and Rubio in Conversation
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to reports from Russian news outlets.

The call, initiated by the United States, was confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry through the Interfax news agency.

This interaction highlights continued diplomatic communication between the two countries amidst evolving geopolitical scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025