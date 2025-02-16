Macron Urges Peace in Congo Amid Rising Conflict
French President Emmanuel Macron has engaged in talks with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi about the unrest in Congo, advocating for a ceasefire. He urged the M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwanda, to leave Bukavu. Rwanda has refuted claims of backing M23.
In a diplomatic effort to address ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Saturday. Macron reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to halt escalating violence in the region.
Macron's appeal was directed towards the M23 rebels, who are allegedly receiving support from neighboring Rwanda. The French President called for the rebels to withdraw from Bukavu, a significant urban center in eastern Congo that has been at the center of recent tensions.
Despite the allegations against Rwanda, Kigali has consistently denied any involvement with M23, dismissing claims of offering backing to the rebel group. The situation remains tense as international calls for peace continue to mount.
