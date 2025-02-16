Left Menu

Macron Urges Peace in Congo Amid Rising Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron has engaged in talks with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi about the unrest in Congo, advocating for a ceasefire. He urged the M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwanda, to leave Bukavu. Rwanda has refuted claims of backing M23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 02:09 IST
Macron Urges Peace in Congo Amid Rising Conflict
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In a diplomatic effort to address ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Saturday. Macron reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to halt escalating violence in the region.

Macron's appeal was directed towards the M23 rebels, who are allegedly receiving support from neighboring Rwanda. The French President called for the rebels to withdraw from Bukavu, a significant urban center in eastern Congo that has been at the center of recent tensions.

Despite the allegations against Rwanda, Kigali has consistently denied any involvement with M23, dismissing claims of offering backing to the rebel group. The situation remains tense as international calls for peace continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025