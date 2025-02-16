Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Nitish Kumar Responds

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station claimed at least 18 lives and injured many more, prompting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to announce financial assistance for affected families from Bihar. Kumar expressed profound grief and declared Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Details on casualties from Bihar remain forthcoming. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed the incident 'heart-wrenching' and extended condolences to the families. Choudhary offered prayers for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured victims.

Opposition leader Lalu Prasad criticized the BJP-led central government for inadequate arrangements, which he claims led to the tragedy. Prasad demands the resignation of the railway minister, underscoring the need for accountability in light of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)