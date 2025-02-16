Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Nitish Kumar Responds

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed sorrow over the stampede at New Delhi railway station, announcing monetary aid for families of Bihar victims. At least 18 were killed and many injured. Opposition highlighted government negligence and demanded the railway minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 10:56 IST
Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Nitish Kumar Responds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station claimed at least 18 lives and injured many more, prompting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to announce financial assistance for affected families from Bihar. Kumar expressed profound grief and declared Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Details on casualties from Bihar remain forthcoming. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed the incident 'heart-wrenching' and extended condolences to the families. Choudhary offered prayers for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured victims.

Opposition leader Lalu Prasad criticized the BJP-led central government for inadequate arrangements, which he claims led to the tragedy. Prasad demands the resignation of the railway minister, underscoring the need for accountability in light of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025