Marriage Alters Course of 17-Year Kidnapping and Rape Case in Thane

In a dramatic turn of events, a Maharashtra court has discharged a man in a 17-year-old kidnapping and rape case, highlighting delays and a significant shift in circumstances as the accused had married the victim. Both parties were untraceable for a significant period, prompting the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:19 IST
In a surprising legal development, the Thane district court in Maharashtra has discharged a man from a long-standing kidnapping and rape case. The case, dating back 17 years, saw the accused, Siddhik Sirajul Raheman Shaikh, initially charged under sections 366-A and 376 of the Indian Penal Code in 2008.

The prosecution originally accused Shaikh of kidnapping a 16-year-old in January 2008. Investigation revealed the accused and the victim, neighbors in Kalwa, were in a relationship, and had traveled to West Bengal where they reportedly married. The trial saw significant delays, with all involved parties being untraceable for a long time.

Judge Amit M Shete highlighted the elapsed time and changed circumstances, noting that prosecuting Shaikh would unfairly impact the victim, now his wife. Consequently, Shaikh was discharged from all charges, closing the case due to the impracticality of securing the presence of involved parties in the future.

