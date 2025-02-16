Debate on European Unified Military Gains Momentum Amidst Russian Threats

Amid growing concerns over threats from Russia, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has dismissed the idea of a unified European army. Despite a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to create a continental defense force, Sikorski argued that the unification of national armies remains unlikely.

In a state TV interview, Sikorski clarified that national and NATO components, along with an EU defense mechanism, are crucial. He has urged the development of EU defense capabilities supported by subsidies to strengthen production capacity.

Sikorski emphasized Poland's commitment to safeguarding NATO's eastern flank, ruling out the deployment of Polish troops to Ukraine under current considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)