M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu: Tensions Rise in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have made a bold move into Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Congo. This unexpected entry was confirmed by several eyewitnesses over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the group told Reuters, 'we are there,' signifying their assertive presence in the city. The entry of the rebels into Bukavu escalates the already tense situation in the region.

With eastern Congo's stability at stake, this development has drawn significant attention and concern from both local and international communities, as efforts to restore peace face new challenges.

