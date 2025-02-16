Russian Airstrikes Ignite Fire in Mykolaiv, Damage Reported in Kyiv Region

At least one individual sustained injuries following Russian airstrikes that ignited a fire in a key infrastructure building in Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials reported. In Kyiv region, the assaults damaged multiple homes. Mykolaiv's fire was quickly managed, but the specific infrastructure struck remains uncertain.

According to Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, drone debris caused destruction to five apartment blocks along with various shops and offices. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, home damage was confirmed but fortunately resulted in no casualties, the State Emergency Service conveyed via Telegram.

The full extent of these overnight strikes remains unclear, with Russia yet to issue a statement. The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion nearly three years ago, continues with both sides asserting no direct targeting of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)