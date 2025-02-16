Fadnavis Calls for Legal Measures Against Matrimonial Frauds and 'Love Jihad'

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not problematic but emphasized the need for actions against fraudulent matrimonial relationships. He highlighted concerns surrounding 'love jihad'—a term pointing to alleged forced conversions—which have been discussed by both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court.

Fadnavis addressed reporters about a governmental initiative to examine the legal aspects of enacting a new law targeting forced conversions and 'love jihad' cases. He cited rising incidents in Maharashtra where individuals are deceived into marriages with fake identities.

The state government has announced a committee led by the Director General of Police to propose measures to address 'love jihad' and forced conversions, examine laws from other regions, and recommend preventive legislation.

