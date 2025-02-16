Left Menu

Fadnavis Calls for Legal Measures Against Matrimonial Frauds and 'Love Jihad'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes that while interfaith marriages are acceptable, actions must be taken against fraudulent matrimonial alliances. Courts have noted concerns related to 'love jihad', a term used to describe alleged forced conversions. A state committee will explore legal frameworks to address associated cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:47 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not problematic but emphasized the need for actions against fraudulent matrimonial relationships. He highlighted concerns surrounding 'love jihad'—a term pointing to alleged forced conversions—which have been discussed by both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court.

Fadnavis addressed reporters about a governmental initiative to examine the legal aspects of enacting a new law targeting forced conversions and 'love jihad' cases. He cited rising incidents in Maharashtra where individuals are deceived into marriages with fake identities.

The state government has announced a committee led by the Director General of Police to propose measures to address 'love jihad' and forced conversions, examine laws from other regions, and recommend preventive legislation.

