M23 Rebels Advance: Bukavu in Focus

M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, were spotted in Bukavu, eastern Congo. This marks a significant territorial gain for the militia since taking Goma in January. Multiple sources confirm their presence, but the Congolese army has yet to respond officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:52 IST
M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, made a bold appearance in the center of Bukavu, eastern Congo's significant city, on Sunday. The militia's presence was confirmed by local officials, security forces, and eyewitnesses, as the group's spokesperson affirmed their occupation.

The insurgent group has been on a path of expansion ever since capturing the crucial city of Goma in January. The encroachment on Bukavu marks a pivotal moment in their ongoing campaign, with M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma asserting their control via a phone call.

The Congolese military has remained silent despite requests for comment. Meanwhile, residents report seeing the armed group's members entering the town, indicating the gravity of the situation in the South Kivu province's capital.

