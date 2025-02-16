Left Menu

Overnight Attacks: Mykolaiv's Critical Infrastructure Hit

Russian overnight air attacks injured one person and ignited a fire in Mykolaiv's critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian military shot down 95 of 143 drones launched by Russia. Several homes and buildings in Kyiv and Mykolaiv were damaged, but injuries were minimal, officials reported.

Updated: 16-02-2025 13:03 IST
Overnight Russian air attacks resulted in injuries and fires as critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv was destroyed. Several houses in the Kyiv region also sustained damage, according to Ukrainian officials on Sunday.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that 143 drones were launched by Russia, with 95 intercepted successfully. The fire ignited in Mykolaiv's infrastructure was swiftly put out, stated Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv area, via Telegram. The specific infrastructure targeted remains unclear.

Falling drone debris damaged five apartment buildings along with various shops and offices, as reported by Kim. Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, a separate air attack led to property damage without causing injuries, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced on Telegram. Russia has yet to comment on these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

