Europe's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks: The Call for a Special Envoy

European leaders call for a special envoy for Ukraine to secure a significant role in peace talks, feeling sidelined by the U.S. Finnish President Stubb suggests a Kosovo-style diplomacy, while Croatian PM Plenkovic emphasizes the need for a strong, respected figure to manage peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:07 IST
Europe's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks: The Call for a Special Envoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European leaders have called for the appointment of a special envoy for Ukraine to ensure the continent plays a significant part in any future peace negotiations, after being excluded by President Donald Trump's administration. This call for inclusion comes amid increasing tension over the war in Ukraine.

Despite U.S. Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg's remarks dismissing Europe's involvement, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to host an emergency summit of European leaders to discuss immediate support for Ukraine and Europe's possible role in providing security guarantees for Kyiv. The aim of the meeting is to strengthen Europe's position and collective security efforts.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has suggested modeling the approach after Kosovo's peace process, while Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic highlighted the need for a notable figure to lead peace talks, respected across global, American, and European leaders. This comes after sharp critiques of Europe's current stance and capability in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

