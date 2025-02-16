Left Menu

Mineral Diplomacy: Ukraine's Security vs US Interests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy halted a proposed deal granting the US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing a US-focus in the agreement without security assurances for Ukraine. The decision, debated at the Munich Security Conference, underscores tensions over Ukraine's strategic assets amid Russian threats.

Updated: 16-02-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Germany

At the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paused a proposed agreement that would have granted the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing concerns that the deal was heavily skewed towards US interests and lacked specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

The proposed deal was a focal point in talks between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance. A senior Ukrainian official revealed that the agreement suggested using rare earth minerals as compensation for previous US support to Ukraine, but did not include solid measures to deter future Russian aggression.

The US expressed disappointment with Zelenskyy's stance, with White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes labeling the decision as "short-sighted." The Ukrainian government is preparing a counter proposal emphasizing the need for security guarantees alongside economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

