Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Boys in Odisha Village
Two boys, aged 13 and 17, tragically drowned in a village pond in Radhaballavpur, Odisha. The boys slipped and fell while playing, and despite rescue efforts by locals and fire service personnel, both were declared dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.
In a tragic incident, two boys drowned on Sunday morning while playing near a village pond in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place at around 10 am in Radhaballavpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Basudevpur police station.
The victims, identified as 13-year-old Jyotirmaya Behera and 17-year-old Rajendra Behera, were playing near the pond when they accidentally slipped and fell into the water. Locals, upon hearing their cries for help, rushed to the scene and managed to rescue one boy, while fire service officials retrieved the other.
Both boys were transported to Basudevpur Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Lopamudra Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of the Basudevpur police station, confirmed that the bodies have been sent to Bhadrak District Hospital for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
