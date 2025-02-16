Mystery Murders Unfold in Kathua's Remote Village

In a chilling incident on Sunday, two men were discovered dead in the remote village of Batheri in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, as confirmed by local police authorities. The victims, identified as Roshan Lal, 45, and Shamsher, 37, were found by a stream's edge.

Authorities indicated initial signs of strangulation, though definitive conclusions await postmortem findings. Police have launched a murder investigation, contemplating possible motives, including terrorism.

Official sources hinted at the terror angle, recalling last year's attacks in Kathua, including a deadly assault on an army patrol. Investigations are ongoing as the village grapples with fear and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)