Major Heroin Bust in Tripura: Two Arrested

In a significant drug bust, Tripura police seized heroin worth Rs 64 lakh and arrested two individuals. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement intercepted a vehicle in North Tripura, discovering 212 gm of heroin. A thorough investigation is underway to trace the drug's origin and intended destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:31 IST
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura police have seized heroin valued at Rs 64 lakh, arresting two individuals in the process. The operation took place on Sunday following a tip-off, leading officers to intercept a vehicle journeying from Assam's Sribhumi district.

Carrying out a meticulous search under the guidance of an executive magistrate, police discovered 212 gm of heroin expertly concealed within 18 soap cases. The driver, Salim Uddin, along with his companion Rabil Ahmed, were promptly taken into custody.

Authorities, spearheaded by Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer B Zorinphia, confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Efforts are focused on determining the source and intended destination of the contraband to dismantle the network behind this substantial confiscation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

