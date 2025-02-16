Tragic Leap: Teacher's Desperation Ends at Atal Setu

A tragic incident unfolded as a 50-year-old school teacher, burdened by financial woes, jumped to his death from Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The incident has sparked a discussion on the critical issue of predatory lending practices and their devastating effects on borrowers.

According to officials, the teacher, hailing from Alibag in Raigad district, Maharashtra, had borrowed money through an instant loan app to settle existing debts. Unable to repay an outstanding amount of Rs 12,000, he was relentlessly pursued by the app's recovery agents. The agents reportedly resorted to harassing and shaming tactics, including circulating his altered images on social media platforms, compounding his distress.

The teacher's desperate act was captured by surveillance cameras, leading authorities to launch a search operation. His body was later discovered near Nhava creek, approximately 12 km from the jump-off point. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for regulatory oversight in the burgeoning digital lending sector, as many are pushed to extreme measures under mounting pressure.

