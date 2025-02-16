Political Tensions Flare Over Karnataka's Irrigation Projects
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized former PM H D Deve Gowda and his party JD(S) for bias, challenging Gowda's commitment to state issues, particularly irrigation. Siddaramaiah urged Gowda to advocate non-partisanly for Karnataka's interests against the Central government, emphasizing cooperation on pending irrigation projects.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly criticized former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, accusing him and his party, JD(S), of aligning too closely with the Central government. Siddaramaiah's criticism follows Gowda's statement expressing readiness to fight against injustices concerning state irrigation issues.
Accusations stem from Gowda's potential compromise to secure a ministerial position for his son, H D Kumaraswamy, in the Central cabinet. Siddaramaiah recalled past collaborations with Gowda, emphasizing the latter's longstanding advocacy for Karnataka's interests, now seemingly faltering under political pressure.
Siddaramaiah called upon Gowda to transcend party politics and advocate for key irrigation projects and broader state interests. He stressed the need for cooperation to expedite incomplete projects, appealing for Gowda's influential voice to champion Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka at the national level.
