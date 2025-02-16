Tragic Attack: Local Leader's Wife Killed in Robbery
In a tragic incident near Rurka village, the wife of an AAP leader was killed by robbers while she and her husband were traveling home. The robbers attacked the couple with weapons, resulting in Lipsy Mittal's death and her husband's severe injuries. Authorities are investigating the case.
A violent robbery resulted in the death of the wife of a local AAP leader near Rurka village, authorities reported on Sunday.
The attack occurred Saturday night as Anokh Mittal and his wife, Lipsy Mittal, were returning home after dining out on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. According to police statements, they were ambushed by robbers wielding sharp weapons.
Tragically, Lipsy Mittal, aged 33, succumbed to her injuries on the scene, while her husband suffered serious wounds and is currently hospitalized. Family members held a protest, demanding prompt police action. A senior officer confirmed ongoing investigations.
