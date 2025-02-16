Left Menu

Fake Officer Apprehended: Man Posing as IPS Caught in Jalesar

Hemant Pratap Singh Bundela from Lalitpur district was arrested for impersonating an IPS officer in Jalesar. His suspicious behavior and mismatched uniform raised doubts, leading to his confession and arrest. An FIR has been filed against him by Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar Tripathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising incident, a man pretending to be an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested in Jalesar, officials reported on Sunday. Hemant Pratap Singh Bundela, hailing from the Kotwali Naka area of Lalitpur district, was caught posing as an IPS officer to mediate a local dispute.

The arrest was made on Saturday after his suspicious demeanor and mismatched police uniform triggered doubts among local authorities. Station House Officer Sudhir Kumar Raghav confirmed these suspicions, leading to Bundela's confession that he was not, in fact, an IPS officer.

Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar Tripathi promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Bundela. The case highlights the need for vigilance and verification in official matters, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

