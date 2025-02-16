Fake Officer Apprehended: Man Posing as IPS Caught in Jalesar

In a surprising incident, a man pretending to be an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested in Jalesar, officials reported on Sunday. Hemant Pratap Singh Bundela, hailing from the Kotwali Naka area of Lalitpur district, was caught posing as an IPS officer to mediate a local dispute.

The arrest was made on Saturday after his suspicious demeanor and mismatched police uniform triggered doubts among local authorities. Station House Officer Sudhir Kumar Raghav confirmed these suspicions, leading to Bundela's confession that he was not, in fact, an IPS officer.

Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar Tripathi promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Bundela. The case highlights the need for vigilance and verification in official matters, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)