Ex-CEC Quraishi Dismisses Allegations of US Funding for India's Voter Turnout

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi has denied recent allegations regarding a US-funded initiative aimed at increasing voter turnout in India during his tenure. He emphasized that there is no factual basis to the claims made in certain media sections.

His clarification followed the US Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) announcement of expenditure cuts, withdrawing USD 21 million supposedly allocated for 'voter turnout in India.' The funding had been perceived as an external interference by some Indian political figures, including BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Quraishi stated that a 2012 MOU with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) involved educational collaboration without any financial implications. He condemned the misinformation as false and malicious, reiterating the lack of any monetary commitments in the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)