Tragic Incident Sees Young Girl Found Hanging in Powdikonam

An 11-year-old girl was discovered hanging from a window grill in her residence in Powdikonam, Sreekaryam, on Sunday, according to police sources. This tragic scene unfolded following a report by her younger sister to neighbors.

Efforts to save the girl included transporting her swiftly to a nearby hospital, but tragically, her life could not be preserved. Law enforcement officers conveyed preliminary suspicions of an accidental mishap involving a shawl, but confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.

The child's parents were not present at home during the incident, and police emphasize the need for a thorough probe to verify their initial theory.

(With inputs from agencies.)