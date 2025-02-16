Tragic Incident Sees Young Girl Found Hanging in Powdikonam
An 11-year-old girl was found hanging on a window grill in Powdikonam. The incident was discovered by her younger sister. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. Authorities suspect it was an accidental incident while playing with a shawl. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old girl was discovered hanging from a window grill in her residence in Powdikonam, Sreekaryam, on Sunday, according to police sources. This tragic scene unfolded following a report by her younger sister to neighbors.
Efforts to save the girl included transporting her swiftly to a nearby hospital, but tragically, her life could not be preserved. Law enforcement officers conveyed preliminary suspicions of an accidental mishap involving a shawl, but confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.
The child's parents were not present at home during the incident, and police emphasize the need for a thorough probe to verify their initial theory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
