Tragic Accident: SUV Crash Claims Life in Maharashtra

A tragic accident unfolded in Latur tehsil, Maharashtra, as a 23-year-old man lost his life on Sunday. Identified as Tejas Mundada, he was among those affected when an SUV crashed into a roadside hotel, claiming one life and injuring four others.

The SUV, making its way from Pune to Latur, veered off course near the Muru bypass. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the unfortunate collision.

Police reports state that the deceased and two others were enjoying tea when the SUV hurtled toward them. The incident also injured two occupants of the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)