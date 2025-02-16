Tragic Accident: SUV Crash Claims Life in Maharashtra
A 23-year-old man, Tejas Mundada, died and four others were injured when an SUV lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel near Latur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Muru bypass with police identifying a driver's loss of control as the primary cause of the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Latur tehsil, Maharashtra, as a 23-year-old man lost his life on Sunday. Identified as Tejas Mundada, he was among those affected when an SUV crashed into a roadside hotel, claiming one life and injuring four others.
The SUV, making its way from Pune to Latur, veered off course near the Muru bypass. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the unfortunate collision.
Police reports state that the deceased and two others were enjoying tea when the SUV hurtled toward them. The incident also injured two occupants of the vehicle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action
India Unveils Urgent Roadmap for Child Road Safety as Fatalities Soar
Revolutionizing Road Safety in Punjab
Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems
Kerala's Road Safety Dilemma: Addressing Negligence and Mobile Distractions