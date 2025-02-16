Peace Talks in Progress: U.S.-Russia Dialogues Amid European Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that the following days would be crucial in assessing Russian President Vladimir Putin's genuine interest in pursuing peace in Ukraine. American officials are heading to Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions with their Russian counterparts.

While addressing concerns from Europe about being sidelined in initial talks, Rubio emphasized that formal negotiations have not yet commenced. Reports indicate that U.S. officials have questioned European allies on troop contributions towards a future peace enforcement, despite their absence from the upcoming Saudi meetings with Russian and American diplomats.

Rubio reassured that any substantial negotiations would eventually involve Ukrainian and European stakeholders. As discussions advance, he noted, it's imperative these parties are included, given the ongoing sanctions and geopolitical implications of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)