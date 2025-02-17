Tensions Over Azov: Drone Strikes Escalate Conflict

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its air defence units downed six Ukrainian drones over the Sea of Azov in under an hour, followed by three more in Russia's southern Krasnodar region. These incidents occurred between 7:50 p.m and 8:45 p.m. Moscow time.

The strategic Sea of Azov borders parts of southern Ukraine predominantly occupied by Russian forces. The Russia-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region reported successful interception of Ukrainian drones over Berdyansk port and the Sea of Azov.

In Krasnodar, drone debris injured a child in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, while Ukraine's impact extended to Russia's Kursk region, where drones damaged vehicles. No further casualties were reported, underscoring ongoing cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)