Rwanda-Backed Rebels Occupy Bukavu: Eastern Congo's Control Battle Intensifies

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of a second major city, Bukavu, in Congo's mineral-rich east. The Congolese government promised to restore order amid little military resistance. The conflict has deep ethnic roots and risks spreading regionally. Rwanda and M23 seek political power, complicating regional stability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 17-02-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 03:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo's eastern region gained global attention with the M23's occupation of Bukavu, a pivotal city in the resource-rich area. Congolese forces fled, leaving the city open to the Rwanda-backed rebels, who claim to restore order. This move marks another chapter in the longstanding ethnic and political conflict affecting the region.

The Congolese government has pledged to reclaim control, but the conflict's expansion highlights a greater struggle for dominance over eastern Congo's minerals. Over six million people have been displaced, rendering it the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The international community, including African leaders attending the African Union summit, faces challenges in addressing this escalation. Calls for ceasefire and dialogue have not deterred the ambitions of M23, backed by Rwanda, compounding the complexity of ensuring regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

