Supreme Court's Busy Docket: From Historical Sites to Personal Battles

The Supreme Court has a busy schedule, hearing cases on the Places of Worship Act, justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, air pollution in Delhi, and Omar Abdullah's divorce plea. These cases highlight the court's role in addressing historical, environmental, and personal issues affecting the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:12 IST
On Monday, February 17, the Supreme Court is set to tackle a range of significant cases. Among them is a plea concerning the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, a sensitive issue given the act's implications for religious sites across the country.

Additionally, the court will deliberate on a plea demanding expedited justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a matter that has lingered in the national consciousness for decades. The hearing reflects the ongoing quest for accountability and justice in one of India's most tragic events.

The docket also includes a plea on Delhi's air pollution crisis, an environmental concern that demands urgent judicial intervention. Moreover, a personal legal battle unfolds with the court considering Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from Payal Abdullah, drawing public attention to the private lives of political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

