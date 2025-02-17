Historic Assembly Shift: Assam's Legislative Session Moves to Kokrajhar

In a historic first for Assam, the legislative assembly's Budget session is being held in Kokrajhar, marking the inaugural proceedings outside the state capital. Commencing at noon with the Governor's address, the session sets a significant precedent by highlighting the state's peace and integration efforts.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Speaker Biswajit Daimary have already arrived in Kokrajhar, the Bodoland Territorial Council headquarters. Sarma hailed the event as a symbol of peace and integration, emphasizing the government's dedication to the all-inclusive development of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have both expressed support, emphasizing empowerment for the Bodo community and nurturing their cultural heritage. The session will continue in Guwahati, concluding on March 25, with Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog scheduled to present the budget on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)