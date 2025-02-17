Journey of Peril: Struggles and Hopes of Indian Deportees

Mandeep Singh, a Sikh man, was promised legal entry into the United States. However, his journey turned perilous as he faced crocodiles, snakes, and was forced to trim his beard, a significant aspect of his faith. These hardships were part of the illegal 'donkey route' to the US.

Singh's and others' dreams for a better life ended abruptly on January 27. Arrested by US Border Patrol while attempting to cross into the US via Mexico, Singh became part of a deportee group sent back on a US military aircraft to India, amid crackdowns on illegal migration.

Speaking from Amritsar, Singh shared videos detailing his ordeal. Despite assurances of a legal entry within a month, Singh's family paid hefty sums to agents for the treacherous journey, joining others who faced similar dire circumstances in hopes of reaching America.

(With inputs from agencies.)