Journey of Peril: Struggles and Hopes of Indian Deportees

Mandeep Singh, a Sikh man seeking a better life in the US, was arrested while illegally crossing from Mexico. Promised legal entry, he faced severe hardships, including snakes, crocodiles, and hunger. He and others were deported by the US amid crackdowns on illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mandeep Singh, a Sikh man, was promised legal entry into the United States. However, his journey turned perilous as he faced crocodiles, snakes, and was forced to trim his beard, a significant aspect of his faith. These hardships were part of the illegal 'donkey route' to the US.

Singh's and others' dreams for a better life ended abruptly on January 27. Arrested by US Border Patrol while attempting to cross into the US via Mexico, Singh became part of a deportee group sent back on a US military aircraft to India, amid crackdowns on illegal migration.

Speaking from Amritsar, Singh shared videos detailing his ordeal. Despite assurances of a legal entry within a month, Singh's family paid hefty sums to agents for the treacherous journey, joining others who faced similar dire circumstances in hopes of reaching America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

