Left Menu

Tragic Wedding: Celebratory Gunfire Claims Toddler's Life

A toddler tragically lost his life after being struck by a bullet when a man allegedly fired celebratory shots during a wedding procession in Agahpur village. The accused is currently at large as police intensify efforts to arrest him following the registration of a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 17-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:44 IST
Tragic Wedding: Celebratory Gunfire Claims Toddler's Life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy tragically lost his life when a man allegedly discharged a firearm in celebration during a wedding procession, according to local police.

The incident transpired around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village at Balveer Singh's residence. Reports indicate the boy, Vikas Sharma's son, was struck by a bullet as his family observed the procession from their balcony.

Efforts are underway to locate the suspect, identified as Happy, believed to be connected to the groom's village. Officials confirmed a case has been registered and police teams are actively searching for the accused individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025