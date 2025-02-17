Tragic Wedding: Celebratory Gunfire Claims Toddler's Life

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy tragically lost his life when a man allegedly discharged a firearm in celebration during a wedding procession, according to local police.

The incident transpired around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village at Balveer Singh's residence. Reports indicate the boy, Vikas Sharma's son, was struck by a bullet as his family observed the procession from their balcony.

Efforts are underway to locate the suspect, identified as Happy, believed to be connected to the groom's village. Officials confirmed a case has been registered and police teams are actively searching for the accused individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)