Left Menu

Delhi Crime Duo Snared: Snatchers Caught After Gunfight

Delhi Police arrested two chain snatchers, Andhir Kumar and Ankush Paswan, after a shootout. The suspects were involved in multiple snatching incidents in Dwarka and West Delhi. Police recovered firearms and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed their modus operandi, detailing Ankush's extensive criminal history and Andhir's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:52 IST
Delhi Crime Duo Snared: Snatchers Caught After Gunfight
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police operation, Delhi Police apprehended two chain snatchers following a shootout in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, an official announced on Monday.

The accused, identified as Andhir Kumar and Ankush Paswan, were implicated in numerous snatching incidents across Dwarka and West Delhi. Authorities confiscated a pistol, a single-shot firearm, four live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in these crimes from the duo, according to a police officer.

On February 16, officials acted on a tip-off regarding the men's movements after they had procured illegal firearms. A police team established a checkpoint near Kakrola Nala and intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle. The suspects attempted to flee, with Ankush firing at officers, narrowly missing them. Police returned fire, injuring Ankush. Both suspects were subsequently arrested, with Ankush receiving medical attention. Investigations have linked them to multiple chain-snatching incidents, including several high-profile crimes in Dwarka and Subhash Nagar area, revealing Ankush's extensive criminal activities and Andhir's collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025