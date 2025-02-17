Delhi Crime Duo Snared: Snatchers Caught After Gunfight

In a dramatic police operation, Delhi Police apprehended two chain snatchers following a shootout in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, an official announced on Monday.

The accused, identified as Andhir Kumar and Ankush Paswan, were implicated in numerous snatching incidents across Dwarka and West Delhi. Authorities confiscated a pistol, a single-shot firearm, four live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in these crimes from the duo, according to a police officer.

On February 16, officials acted on a tip-off regarding the men's movements after they had procured illegal firearms. A police team established a checkpoint near Kakrola Nala and intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle. The suspects attempted to flee, with Ankush firing at officers, narrowly missing them. Police returned fire, injuring Ankush. Both suspects were subsequently arrested, with Ankush receiving medical attention. Investigations have linked them to multiple chain-snatching incidents, including several high-profile crimes in Dwarka and Subhash Nagar area, revealing Ankush's extensive criminal activities and Andhir's collaboration.

