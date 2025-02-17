Assam Police File FIR Against Pakistani National Amid Alleged ISI Links Controversy

Amidst political tensions, the Assam Police have lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh due to his controversial social media comments related to India's internal affairs. These allegations have emerged amidst the uproar over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her alleged ISI connections.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, known for his advisory role with Pakistan's Planning Commission, is now facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Assam. The administration claims his online activity is aimed at disrupting communal harmony and India's interests, prompting swift legal action.

In a correlated development, Assam's Cabinet has refrained from filing cases against Gogoi and his wife but has instead directed a deep dive investigation to explore potential broader conspiracies involving local and international associates of Sheikh.

