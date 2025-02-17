Assam Police File FIR Against Pakistani National Amid Alleged ISI Links Controversy
Amid allegations concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Assam Police filed an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for social media comments on India's internal affairs. Sheikh faces charges under various acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of Sheikh's activities.
- Country:
- India
Amidst political tensions, the Assam Police have lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh due to his controversial social media comments related to India's internal affairs. These allegations have emerged amidst the uproar over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her alleged ISI connections.
Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, known for his advisory role with Pakistan's Planning Commission, is now facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Assam. The administration claims his online activity is aimed at disrupting communal harmony and India's interests, prompting swift legal action.
In a correlated development, Assam's Cabinet has refrained from filing cases against Gogoi and his wife but has instead directed a deep dive investigation to explore potential broader conspiracies involving local and international associates of Sheikh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani National Apprehended in Rajasthan for Forged Indian Identity
Gaurav Gogoi Defends Youth Forum Amidst ISI Allegation Row
Gaurav Gogoi Faces BJP's Allegations over ISI Links, Threatens Legal Action
Assam govt can conduct any inquiry but we know where we stand: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi amid controversy over his wife’s 'ISI links'.
Congress-BJP Clash: Gaurav Gogoi to Pursue Legal Action over 'Baseless' Allegations