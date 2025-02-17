Gujarat High Court Maintains FIR Against Journalist Mahesh Langa Over Confidential Document Theft

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed journalist Mahesh Langa's plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him. The FIR accuses him of stealing sensitive documents from the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB).

Justice Divyesh Joshi mentioned that the ongoing investigation revealed substantial evidence pointing to Langa's involvement. Given the early stage of the case, the court declined to intervene in favor of Langa.

The journalist faced allegations under multiple legal provisions, reflecting accusations of theft, conspiracy, and potential bribery. Legal representatives argue lack of evidence and suggest harassment motives behind the FIR.

