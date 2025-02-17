Court Acquits Four in High-Profile Murder-Robbery Case
A court acquitted four men of strangulation and murder charges in a robbery case due to insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative, including unreliable witness testimonies and unproven recovery of stolen items.
A high-profile murder and robbery case concluded with the acquittal of four men accused of strangulating and killing a man. The court cited insufficient evidence and multiple inconsistencies within the prosecution's case.
Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali, handling the case involving defendants Shivam, Sumit, Heera Lal, and Mukeem, pointed to numerous "loose ends" and unreliable witness testimonies.
Notably, the court found that neither was the body nor the alleged murder weapon recovered with credible evidence linking the accused, highlighting a lack of direct evidence or eyewitnesses to substantiate the damning claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
