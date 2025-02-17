Uttar Pradesh Reforms to Remove Colonial Mindset in Cooperative Societies

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court about its decision to amend laws that have historically granted ex-officio positions to bureaucrats' spouses in state-funded cooperative societies.

This action is intended to shed colonial-era practices and encourage a governance model that values democratic representation. The model rules being formulated are set to regulate societies receiving direct or indirect state funding, effectively ensuring compliance with new guidelines.

The Supreme Court's directive came during a case concerning Bulandshahr's Zila Mahila Samiti, spotlighting issues of leadership and operational regulation, and mandating a revision of existing by-laws that undemocratically elevated officials' spouses to positions of power.

