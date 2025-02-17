Left Menu

China-Ireland Relations: Bridging Diplomatic Ties

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's willingness to strengthen dialogue with Ireland and build mutual trust. During a meeting in Dublin, Wang and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin discussed the constructive role both nations could play in global stability and development.

China seeks to enhance diplomatic relations with Ireland through open dialogue and mutual trust, as stated by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Dublin with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The meeting emphasized China's commitment to working collaboratively with Ireland to act as a constructive force in the world and contribute to global peace and stability.

This diplomatic initiative forms part of a broader effort by both nations to engage actively in multipolarization and achieve developmental goals, as outlined in the foreign ministry's readout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

