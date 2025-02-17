China-Ireland Relations: Bridging Diplomatic Ties

China seeks to enhance diplomatic relations with Ireland through open dialogue and mutual trust, as stated by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Dublin with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The meeting emphasized China's commitment to working collaboratively with Ireland to act as a constructive force in the world and contribute to global peace and stability.

This diplomatic initiative forms part of a broader effort by both nations to engage actively in multipolarization and achieve developmental goals, as outlined in the foreign ministry's readout.

