Cyber Fraud Bust in Delhi: Rs10 Lakh Recovered

Delhi Police arrested a cyber fraudster after Rs10 lakh was siphoned from a bank account. Official investigations traced the transactions to Kolkata's known cyber crime hub. Mohammad Wasim was detained, revealing a scheme involving fraudulent bank accounts. Additional suspects are being pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:49 IST
Delhi Police have successfully detained a cyber fraudster after she allegedly siphoned off Rs10 lakh from a bank account through deceptive means, officials confirmed on Monday.

The case was initiated following a complaint filed on November 18, 2024, by a woman named Apoorv Sisodia. She reported unauthorized withdrawals of Rs 2 lakh each from her father's account.

Intensive investigations led authorities to Kolkata's Matiaburz area, a notorious zone for cyber crimes. The probe resulted in the arrest of Mohammad Wasim and the recovery of incriminating devices. However, the accomplice involved remains at large, with further investigations in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

