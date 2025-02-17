Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Tragedy on the Highway

In a shocking incident, five individuals were arrested for publicly killing their 24-year-old kin on a national highway. The man, who frequently harassed his family under the influence of alcohol, was stabbed by his brother and cousins in a premeditated act. The police apprehended the accused swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:55 IST
  • India

In a chilling act of familial violence, five individuals were arrested on Monday for the brutal killing of a 24-year-old man on a national highway in Medchal, police reported.

The victim, notorious for harassing family members when intoxicated, was stabbed by his own brother and cousins aged 19 to 21 on NH-44, near Medchal bus depot. The heinous crime unfolded in full view of the public and was captured on video, now circulating on social media.

The police revealed that the deceased's alcohol-fueled behavior had long been a torment. Exasperated, his younger brother allegedly orchestrated the attack with the help of cousins. Armed with knives, they executed their plan on Sunday, chasing the victim onto the highway before executing him. Following a swift investigation, police arrested the accused and confiscated the knives and motorcycles used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

