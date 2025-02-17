Assam SIT Probes Pakistani Man's Social Media Comments on India

The Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Sheikh is accused of making social media comments on India's internal affairs, prompting concerns about national security, according to Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma.

The investigation follows an FIR registered by the CID, amid controversy regarding alleged ISI ties involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Sheikh, an advisor to Pakistan's Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, faces charges under the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A four-member probe team, led by CID Special DGP M P Gupta, is tasked with the investigation. The Chief Minister stated that the Assam Police would ensure an objective investigation. The SIT is authorized to include additional personnel as needed and will regularly update the DGP on its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)