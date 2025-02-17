Slovak PM Criticizes EU's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed disapproval over EU officials attending talks in Paris regarding Europe's involvement in a potential Ukraine ceasefire. Fico emphasized that the European Union has no mandate in these discussions, suggesting that the participation undermines trust in the EU.

In a statement released by the Slovak government, Fico highlighted that the topic of troop presence in Ukraine should be within the purview of the United Nations or managed through bilateral agreements. He firmly stated that it is an issue where the EU should neither be involved nor make comments.

Fico's remarks reflect a broader concern that the European Union's engagement in these negotiations could damage its credibility and overstep its intended role. The Prime Minister reiterated that the EU's involvement is both unnecessary and potentially harmful to its standing.

