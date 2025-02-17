Left Menu

High-Stakes Tension: Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Leader in Lebanon

The Israeli military has killed a senior Hamas leader, Muhammad Shaheen, in southern Lebanon's Sidon area. Shaheen played a pivotal role in orchestrating terrorist plots against Israel under Iranian instruction. This incident is part of broader Israeli operations against Hamas and allied factions amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military announced it successfully targeted and killed Muhammad Shaheen, a senior Hamas leader in southern Lebanon's Sidon region. Shaheen, purportedly the head of the Hamas operations department in Lebanon, was allegedly involved in orchestrating terrorist activities against Israel, purportedly under Iranian direction.

According to reports from Lebanese security sources, the lethal Israeli strike on Shaheen took place in Sidon, where his vehicle was targeted. Lebanon's state news agency reported that a body was retrieved from the destroyed car, though initially it was not identified.

This event is part of a larger conflict, as the Israeli military has continued its offensive against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other allied factions within Lebanon amid a war in Gaza. Despite a US-brokered truce aiming for an Israeli withdrawal by February, the military sought to maintain a presence in southern Lebanon due to ongoing threats.

