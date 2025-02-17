High-Stakes Tension: Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Leader in Lebanon

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military announced it successfully targeted and killed Muhammad Shaheen, a senior Hamas leader in southern Lebanon's Sidon region. Shaheen, purportedly the head of the Hamas operations department in Lebanon, was allegedly involved in orchestrating terrorist activities against Israel, purportedly under Iranian direction.

According to reports from Lebanese security sources, the lethal Israeli strike on Shaheen took place in Sidon, where his vehicle was targeted. Lebanon's state news agency reported that a body was retrieved from the destroyed car, though initially it was not identified.

This event is part of a larger conflict, as the Israeli military has continued its offensive against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other allied factions within Lebanon amid a war in Gaza. Despite a US-brokered truce aiming for an Israeli withdrawal by February, the military sought to maintain a presence in southern Lebanon due to ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)