Diplomatic Moves: Siluanov's Strategic Saudi Visit

In a strategic move, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov visited Saudi Arabia to partake in the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, set a platform for significant discussions.

Siluanov's visit precedes crucial negotiations between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, focusing on resolving the nearly three-year war in Ukraine. These talks were publicly confirmed by a U.S. lawmaker and a planning insider over the weekend.

Further diplomatic engagements saw Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov meeting with UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underlining Russia's ongoing efforts to restructure international debts and bolster economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)