Diplomatic Moves: Siluanov's Strategic Saudi Visit

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov visited Saudi Arabia to participate in the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. Discussions involved restructuring international debts and forthcoming U.S.-Russia talks to address the Ukraine conflict. Prior diplomatic engagements included meetings with UAE leaders on strategic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov visited Saudi Arabia to partake in the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, set a platform for significant discussions.

Siluanov's visit precedes crucial negotiations between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, focusing on resolving the nearly three-year war in Ukraine. These talks were publicly confirmed by a U.S. lawmaker and a planning insider over the weekend.

Further diplomatic engagements saw Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov meeting with UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underlining Russia's ongoing efforts to restructure international debts and bolster economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

