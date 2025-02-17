France Stands Firm on Defence Spending in Europe
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard emphasizes France's committed role in defence spending within Europe, addressing the need for a balanced sharing of efforts among EU member states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a statement made on Monday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard asserted that France is fulfilling its obligations in the realm of defence spending, as the call for increased financial commitment from European countries gains traction.
Lombard highlighted that a collaborative effort in defence spending should be upheld across all EU member states to ensure equal contribution.
The minister's remarks underscore the importance of a concerted approach to security within the European Union amid global uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Naval Maneuvers Intensify in Asia-Pacific
Trump's USAID Shakeup: Turmoil and Transformation
Global Dynamics: EU's Strategic Moves and Oil Demand's Steady Forecast
WPL Lineup Changes: High-Profile Replacements Amidst Injuries and Personal Breaks
Indian-American musician and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy.