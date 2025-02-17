Left Menu

France Stands Firm on Defence Spending in Europe

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard emphasizes France's committed role in defence spending within Europe, addressing the need for a balanced sharing of efforts among EU member states.

Updated: 17-02-2025 19:54 IST
In a statement made on Monday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard asserted that France is fulfilling its obligations in the realm of defence spending, as the call for increased financial commitment from European countries gains traction.

Lombard highlighted that a collaborative effort in defence spending should be upheld across all EU member states to ensure equal contribution.

The minister's remarks underscore the importance of a concerted approach to security within the European Union amid global uncertainties.

