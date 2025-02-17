France Stands Firm on Defence Spending in Europe

In a statement made on Monday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard asserted that France is fulfilling its obligations in the realm of defence spending, as the call for increased financial commitment from European countries gains traction.

Lombard highlighted that a collaborative effort in defence spending should be upheld across all EU member states to ensure equal contribution.

The minister's remarks underscore the importance of a concerted approach to security within the European Union amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)