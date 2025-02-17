Freed from Captivity: Tarek Safi's Harrowing Tale

Tarek Rabie Safi, a Palestinian medic, has been freed from an Israeli jail under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Safi, who endured months of harsh conditions and abuse, was released alongside 368 other Palestinian detainees following the liberation of three Israeli hostages by Hamas from Gaza.

Reports of maltreatment have emerged from both Palestinian prisoners and Israeli former hostages. Safi recounted his ordeal under Israeli captivity, describing physical torture, starvation, and lack of medical treatment. Safi claimed his broken arm went untreated and that a fellow detainee died due to their detention conditions.

The Israeli military has dismissed these allegations, affirming that detainees receive regular sustenance and medical care. However, the Palestinian Prisoner Association highlighted continuing abuses and revenge tactics in Israeli prisons. Human rights groups have reiterated concerns over the torture of detainees, which multiple former prisoners have described.

