Security Forces Thwart Potential Maoist Attack with IED Recovery in Jharkhand

On Monday, security forces successfully located and neutralized two improvised explosive devices in a forested region of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports.

The explosives, allegedly planted by Maoists with the intention of targeting security personnel, were discovered amidst the forested hills between Gua and Rovam road, per official statements.

In a coordinated effort, the Chaibasa Police teamed up with several CRPF units to conduct a thorough operation against the Maoists, leading to the safe disposal of the IEDs by a bomb disposal squad.

