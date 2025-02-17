Security Forces Thwart Potential Maoist Attack with IED Recovery in Jharkhand
Security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district recovered and neutralized two IEDs planted by Maoists. The explosives were found during a joint operation by the Chaibasa Police and CRPF. The bomb disposal squad safely destroyed the devices, preventing potential harm to the security personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, security forces successfully located and neutralized two improvised explosive devices in a forested region of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports.
The explosives, allegedly planted by Maoists with the intention of targeting security personnel, were discovered amidst the forested hills between Gua and Rovam road, per official statements.
In a coordinated effort, the Chaibasa Police teamed up with several CRPF units to conduct a thorough operation against the Maoists, leading to the safe disposal of the IEDs by a bomb disposal squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CRPF jawan injured in IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
CRPF Personnel Injured in Sukma IED Explosion
CRPF Chief Boosts Morale in Counter-Terrorism Review
Bomb Disposal Squad Defuses Mortar Shell in Akhnoor Sector
Tragedy in Manipur: CRPF Jawan's Deadly Rampage